Giants' Saquon Barkley: Sent in for tests on ankle
Barkley (ankle) received an exam Monday from team consultant Dr. Martin O'Malley and is scheduled to visit foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Wednesday for an additional opinion on his injury, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Though the news that Barkley is being subject to additional testing is somewhat foreboding, the Giants may just be trying to determine the best treatment plan for the second-year back while he works through a right high-ankle sprain. On the heels of his MRI on Monday, Barkley was given a loose 4-to-8-week timeline to recover from the injury, but there should be more definition on a target date for his return once he meets with Dr. Anderson. Wayne Gallman will be first in line to replace Barkley as the Giants' starting running back Week 4 against Washington, but expect the team to add at least one more depth option at the position to the roster before Sunday arrives.
