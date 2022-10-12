Coach Brian Daboll said Barkley (shoulder) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Barkley was able to return to Sunday's win over the Packers after briefly exiting with a shoulder issue, and Daboll said he will "hopefully" be okay. Considering that Barkley has been the linchpin of New York's offense this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team take a cautious approach to his recovery. Fantasy managers will need to monitor Barkley's participation in practice closely as the week continues.
