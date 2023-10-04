Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Barkley (ankle) is slated to take part in team drills during Wednesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Per Leonard, Barkley will be involved in team work for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain late in the Giants' Week 2 win over Arizona. While Barkley is expected to be listed as a limited participant in the Giants' first Week 5 practice session, his presence in team drills offers hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Dolphins.