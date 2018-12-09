Barkley rushed 14 times for 170 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.

Barkley set the Giants' franchise record for touchdowns by a rookie in style, going all the way on a 78-yard scamper in the second quarter for his 13th of the season. Despite seeing a modest 18 touches due to the blowout nature of the contest, Barkley came up just three scrimmage yards short of reaching 200. He'll continue to be a set-and-forget RB1 against the Titans in Week 15.