Barkley carried the ball 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys. He added four receptions for 45 yards.

Barkley picked up nearly half of his rushing yards on an explosive 36-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While his efficiency on the ground was otherwise unimpressive, he also finished second on the team in receiving yards. Through three games, Barkley looks to be back to his 2019 form as he has racked up 408 total yards and two touchdowns.