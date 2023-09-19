Barkley (ankle) was a non-participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Though Barkley is appearing on the Giants' Week 3 injury report as a non-participant while he recovers from a sprained right ankle, head coach Brian Daboll said earlier Tuesday that he's not yet ruling the running back out from playing Thursday against the 49ers. Barkley appears to be trending towards a game-time decision, but more clarity may come when the Giants issue their final practice report of the week Wednesday. If Barkley ends up sitting out Thursday, Matt Breida would likely be the top candidate to start, though he could headline a backfield committee rather than handling a workhorse role.