Coach Brian Daboll noted that Barkley (ankle) is in line to log some team drills Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Per Leonard, that will mark the first time since Barkley's injury that the running back will be able to do so. While Barkley is expected to be limited Wednesday, his looming participation in team drills offers hope that he could potentially return to action Sunday against the Dolphins.
