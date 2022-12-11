Barkley (neck) is in line to play Sunday against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com report.

Barkley, who logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, had been viewed as a game-time decision for the contest, but he's slated give it a go Sunday, per coach Brian Daboll. Official confirmation of Barkley's Week 14 status will arrive upon the release of the Giants' inactives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.