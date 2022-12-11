Barkley (neck) is in line to play Sunday against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com report.
Barkley, who logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, had been viewed as a game-time decision for the contest, but he's slated give it a go Sunday, per coach Brian Daboll. Official confirmation of Barkley's Week 14 status will arrive upon the release of the Giants' inactives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Week 14 status hinges on workout•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Considered '50-50' for Week 14•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: True game-time decision•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Draws questionable tag for Week 14•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Practicing Friday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tending to neck issue•