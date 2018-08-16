Giants' Saquon Barkley: Spectator for third straight practice
Barkley (hamstring) didn't participate with the main group during the Giants' practice Thursday and was instead working out off to the side, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
With Barkley a non-participant in practice for the third straight day while he recovers from the left hamstring strain, it's looking unlikely that he'll be available for the Giants' second exhibition game Friday in Detroit. While he was idle Wednesday, Barkley used the time to work on his pass catching, with the running back getting some work in on a JUGS machine, according to Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. Barkley will need to take contact in some capacity before the Giants sign off on returning him to game action.
