Giants' Saquon Barkley: Spotted at Friday's practice
Barkley (ankle) was spotted at Friday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Barkley was seen taking part in warm-ups with his teammates, and did not appear to be limited while jogging. While that provides reason for optimism for fantasy players, Barkley has not gotten in any official practice time this week, and it's not yet clear if he will practice at all Friday. The Giants will provide an official update on Barkley's status when they release their final injury report of the week after Friday's session comes to a close.
