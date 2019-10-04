Play

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Spotted at Friday's practice

Barkley (ankle) was spotted at Friday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Barkley was seen taking part in warm-ups with his teammates, and did not appear to be limited while jogging. While that provides reason for optimism for fantasy players, Barkley has not gotten in any official practice time this week, and it's not yet clear if he will practice at all Friday. The Giants will provide an official update on Barkley's status when they release their final injury report of the week after Friday's session comes to a close.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...