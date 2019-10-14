Giants' Saquon Barkley: Starts week with team drills

Barkley (ankle) is practicing Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants are getting an early start on practice following a Thursday game in Week 6, but they won't actually release an injury report until Wednesday, so it isn't clear if Barkley is a full participant or still limited. He reportedly is taking part in team drills Monday, while Sterling Shepard (concussion), Evan Engram (knee) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) all are limited to individual work.

