Barkley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley has been operating under practice restrictions the last two weeks as he recovers from a high right-ankle sprain that he sustained Week 2 at Arizona. So far, he's missed two contests due to the injury, and coach Brian Daboll told Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic on Friday that Barkley's status for Week 5 may come down to a game-time decision. The Giants have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, so his availability, or lack thereof, will become known about 90 minutes beforehand. If Barkley is limited or out this weekend, Matt Breida again will lead the team's backfield, with Gary Brightwell on hand for any RB reps that linger.