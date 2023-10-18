Barkley (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

After sitting out three contests due to a high right-ankle sprain, Barkley returned to action this past Sunday in Buffalo, garnering 79 percent of the offensive snaps and turning 28 touches into 98 yards from scrimmage. Clearly, he's able to handle anything the Giants give him on game days, but he likely will continue to have a cap on his practice reps until the injury is well in the rearview mirror. Barkley may need to log a full session by week's end to head into the weekend without a designation for Sunday's outing against the Commanders.