Barkley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

During the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, Barkley was operating with his right ankle heavily taped and also looked similar to how he appeared last week when he ran with the ball, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The Giants have two more chances to evaluate Barkley's health before determining how he's listed ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo. But, as coach Brian Daboll told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com on Monday, Barkley's Week 6 availability has "yet to be determined."