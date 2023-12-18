Barkley rushed nine times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Saints.

Barkley was running into brick walls on nearly every one of his season low nine carries as New Orleans' dominant defense put on one of its best performances to date. Combine the tough matchup with the Giants' lack of offensive threats outside of its star running back, and you have the recipe for what transpired Sunday. Managers who benefited from Barkley's best fantasy game of the season against the Packers in Week 14 likely had to suffer the superstar's worst output in their following playoff matchup. Things don't get any easier for the Giants and Barkley in Week 16 when they draw another tough defense in Philadelphia for a holiday edition of Monday Night Football.