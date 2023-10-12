Barkley (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Barkley appears to be in something of a holding pattern in his recovery from a right high-ankle sprain; he's now been limited in eight consecutive practices. The standout running back still has a chance to put an end to his three-game absence this Sunday against the Bills, but he may need to put in a full practice Friday for the Giants to give him the green light to play. Even if he suits up this weekend, Barkley may not make for the slam-dunk lineup option he usually is, particularly in shallower leagues. In addition to the prospect of facing a negative game script in a road matchup against the heavily-favored Bills, Barkley will be running behind a struggling offensive line and could be subject to a limited workload and snap count if he dresses.