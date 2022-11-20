Barkley rushed 15 times for 22 yards and caught two of five targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-18 loss to Detroit.

Barkley was bottled up from start to finish in this one, failing to rush for more than four yards on any of his 15 rushing attempts. The Lions had a defensive gameplan centered on stopping the star running back, forcing Daniel Jones and the Giants' depleted receiving corps to pick up the slack, which they failed to do as a collective unit. The 25-year-old has been such a fantasy monster this season that managers have to simply swallow this dud and move on. Barkley will have a prime opportunity to bounce back on Thanksgiving against a Cowboys defense that has had trouble stopping the run this season.