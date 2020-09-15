Barkley finished with 15 carries for just six yards and caught six of nine targets for 60 yards in Monday night's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

Barkley was stuffed while being subjected to predictable runs calls behind a porous offensive line, resulting in the second-fewest single-game rushing yards of his career. The tailback still made a highlight-reel play, however, hurdling his way to a 38-yard gain from a screen pass in the second quarter. Barkley's involvement in the pass game -- where he tied for the team lead in targets -- salvaged some value, but he'll nonetheless be eager to improve on Monday's dreadful start in Week 2 at the Bears.