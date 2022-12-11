Barkley (neck) is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles.
Barkley's status for Week 14 action was among the biggest question marks after his practice reps were capped Thursday and Friday due to a neck injury. Considered a game-time decision for this contest, his availability seemingly was up in the air until coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media Sunday morning. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Daboll said Barkley will "be a go. ... We'll keep an eye on him, see how he's doing, but he came in early, got treatment (on his neck)." While he may yield reps out of the Giants backfield to backups Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, Barkley is in line to be a part of New York's offensive game plan.
