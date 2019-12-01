Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tallies 115 yards in loss
Barkley ran for 83 yards on 19 carries and added 32 yards on three catches during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers.
Barkley was a strong play Sunday against a strong pass defense in wintery elements, and the sophomore back didn't disappoint, topping 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 8. Barkley has incredible talent but has struggled both with an ankle injury earlier in the season and defenses keying on him with rookie Daniel Jones under center. He averaged 137.0 yards from scrimmage per game and a touchdown in two outings with Eli Manning, while he's mustered 80.1 such yards per game with just two total touchdowns in seven games with Jones. Next up is a stingy Eagles run defense.
