Giants' Saquon Barkley: Team encouraged after X-rays
Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Barkley is feeling much better after the running back was banged up in the aftermath of Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.
The Giants haven't specified a particular injury for Barkley, who was sent in for an X-ray following the Week 10 loss. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Shurmur expressed that he was pleased with the results of Barkley's X-rays and indicated that the Giants have no plans to shut down their franchise back for the season. Since returning from a three-week absence due to a high right ankle sprain, Barkley has struggled to find open running room over the Giants' past four games, gaining just 165 yards on 64 carries (2.6 YPC). A Week 11 bye should prove helpful to Barkley while he looks to rest up and regain health ahead of the Giants' next game Nov. 24 versus the Bears.
