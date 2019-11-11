Play

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Team encouraged after X-rays

Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Barkley is feeling much better after the running back was banged up in the aftermath of Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.

The Giants haven't specified a particular injury for Barkley, who was sent in for an X-ray following the Week 10 loss. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Shurmur expressed that he was pleased with the results of Barkley's X-rays and indicated that the Giants have no plans to shut down their franchise back for the season. Since returning from a three-week absence due to a high right ankle sprain, Barkley has struggled to find open running room over the Giants' past four games, gaining just 165 yards on 64 carries (2.6 YPC). A Week 11 bye should prove helpful to Barkley while he looks to rest up and regain health ahead of the Giants' next game Nov. 24 versus the Bears.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories