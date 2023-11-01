Barkley was limited at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley sat out Weeks 3-5 due to a high-ankle sprain, but his practice reps were impacted last week due to an elbow issue. While the latter concern now is behind him, his current on-field limitations may be maintenance based to ensure he's as healthy as possible for game day. No matter, Barkley's status should be monitored as the week goes on to make sure his availability isn't up in the air for Sunday's contest at Las Vegas.