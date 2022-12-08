Barkley was limited at Thursday's practice due to a neck injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, so his appearance one day later was unexpected. Fortunately, he was able to fit in some drills in spite of the health concern and has one more session to put himself in a position to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. If Barkley is at all limited this weekend, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell could take on larger roles out of New York's backfield.