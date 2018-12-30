Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tops 100-yard mark
Barkley carried 17 times for 109 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Cowboys. He also caught four passes for an additional 33 yards.
Barkley averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry against the tough Dallas front, thanks in large part to a 68-yard rumble to set up a touchdown in the third quarter. He scored on a two-yard touchdown run later in the game and topped off his day with another useful performance as a pass catcher. This strong showing caps off a tremendous rookie season for Barkley, who finishes with a whopping 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns. He'll enter the 2019 campaign as one of the top fantasy assets available in all formats.
