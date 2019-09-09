Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tops century mark in Week 1 loss
Barkley carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and caught four of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.
The second-year back was just as explosive as he was during his breakout rookie campaign, with Barkley's longest gallop going for 59 yards -- which does make it curious that he only got 11 carries in a game where the Giants' passing game struggled to extend drives. Look for him to see a bigger workload in Week 2 against a Bills defense that just gave up 92 scrimmage yards to Le'Veon Bell.
