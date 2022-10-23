Barkley rushed 24 times for 110 yards and caught all four of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

Barkley was kept out of the end zone for the third time this season but eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards for the fifth time in seven games. He played a pivotal role in the Giants running out the clock down the stretch with runs of 13 and 20 yards, but Barkley's inability to get down before getting out of bounds bought Jacksonville 40 extra seconds for a final drive that came up one yard short. Barkley has an appetizing Week 8 matchup on tap against the Seahawks.