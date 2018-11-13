Giants' Saquon Barkley: Totals 100 yards versus 49ers
Barkley rushed 20 times for 67 yards and caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Monday night's 27-23 win over the 49ers.
Barkley was bottled up in the running game, where over a quarter of his total came on a long rush of 18 yards. The prized rookie has now gone for under 3.5 yards per carry in three straight games, and in four of his last five outings. While the Giants will need to improve their run blocking to help Barkley out, he again made an impact through the air, particularly with a 23-yard reception to set up New York's go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left. In doing so, Barkley hit an even 100 yards from scrimmage, giving him another nice all-purpose outing.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Produces 111 scrimmage yards versus Redskins•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Monster game in blowout loss•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Injury not a concern•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hurts back in midst of big game•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Huge game, injury likely not serious•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...