Barkley rushed 20 times for 67 yards and caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Monday night's 27-23 win over the 49ers.

Barkley was bottled up in the running game, where over a quarter of his total came on a long rush of 18 yards. The prized rookie has now gone for under 3.5 yards per carry in three straight games, and in four of his last five outings. While the Giants will need to improve their run blocking to help Barkley out, he again made an impact through the air, particularly with a 23-yard reception to set up New York's go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left. In doing so, Barkley hit an even 100 yards from scrimmage, giving him another nice all-purpose outing.