Barkley rushed 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans.

Barkley worked as the focal point of New York's offense against the porous Houston run defense. He had 75 yards on 17 carries at halftime, then opened the second half with consecutive gains of eight and 12 yards on the ground. Barkley finally found the end zone later in the third quarter with a two-yard touchdown that raised his rushing total to 118 yards on the way to his second 150-yard rushing performance of the season. The star running back has another appetizing matchup on tap with the Lions coming to town in Week 11.