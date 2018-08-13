Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tweaks left leg at Monday's practice
Coach Pat Shurmur said that he thinks Barkley -- who appeared to tweak his left leg at practice Monday -- is fine, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "We'll find out," Shurmur noted afterward.
Initially, Barkley's leg was wrapped, but once Monday's practice was over, the rookie running back no longer sported the wrap, though did appear to walk off "gingerly," per Raanan. Consider Barkley day-to-day for the time being.
