Barkley rushed 14 times for 83 yards while catching four of five targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-19 win over Washington.

Barkley opened the scoring with a 24-yard receiving touchdown, on which he showed off his downfield pass catching ability by securing a back shoulder throw and keeping his feet from going out of bounds. He added a five-yard receiving score in the fourth quarter to give the Giants a 21-12 lead. Barkley's second touchdown came four plays after he broke free for a season-long 36-yard run, and he added a 31-yard run on New York's next drive. Despite rushing for minus-2 yards in the first half, Barkley finished with 77-plus yards for the fifth time in his last six appearances. He should remain the focal point of a Giants offense quarterbacked by Tommy DeVito in Week 12 against the 2-8 Patriots.