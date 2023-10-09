Coach Brian Daboll said the status of Barkley (ankle) for Week 6 against the Bills is "yet to be determined," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley hasn't suited up since Week 2 due to a lingering right ankle injury. Last week the star running back managed a trio of limited practices, a notable step in the right direction, though he wasn't ultimately able to take the field for Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. Daboll said tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is also TBD for Week 6, though he noted that Barkley is the closer of the two to a return. Matt Breida has struggled to lead New York's backfield with Barkley absence, having rushed nine times for 21 yards and secure his only target for three yards Week 5.