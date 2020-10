Barkley underwent surgery Saturday to repair the torn ACL in his right knee, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley had his surgery delayed almost a month while he recovered from a less severe MCL strain, but it's now complete. The star running back will now begin the arduous process of rehabbing the injury with both the team and doctors hopeful Barkley can make a full recovery by the start of training camp next year.