Barkley (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

On the plus side, coach Pat Shurmur noted Tuesday that the rookie back is "doing more and more each day." That said, Barkley is considered unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Jets.

