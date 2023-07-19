Barkley recently told The Money Matters Podcast that he doesn't know if he's willing to miss games over his ongoing contract dispute, Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News reports.

Barkley is expected to miss the start of training camp after he and the Giants were unable to work out a multi-year contract prior to the Monday deadline for franchise-tagged players. Le'Veon Bell is the only example in recent memory of a player actually sitting out games after getting a franchise tag, but Barkley and Raiders RB Josh Jacobs might seriously consider it given the low tag number for running backs ($10.1 million) and the presumption of both handling huge workloads if/when they sign their tenders. Barkley can't be fined for practice absences this summer as long as his tender remains unsigned, but he'll miss out on around $560,000 per week (1/18th of the tag number) if he still hasn't signed once the regular season starts.