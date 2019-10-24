Play

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Upgrades to full practice

Barkley (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Coming out of his return last weekend following a three-game absence due to a right high-ankle sprain, Barkley experienced some lingering soreness, but it was never viewed as a major concern. After a limited showing in the Giants' first practice of Week 8 a day earlier, Barkley erased any concern about his health by putting in a full workout Thursday. He'll fill his normal three-down role Sunday against the Lions and profiles as one of the top fantasy plays at running back.

