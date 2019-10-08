Giants' Saquon Barkley: Viewed as unlikely for Week 6

Barkley (ankle) is now considered unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Patriots, sources tell Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley sat out a second straight game over the weekend while managing the high-ankle sprain, but his ability to practice on a limited basis last Friday seemingly put him on track to return in Week 6. Even though reports have indicated that Barkley is making tremendous progress in his recovery, he's still only 16 days removed from an injury that initially called for a 4-to-8-week timeline for a return. With that in mind, the Giants look to be leaning toward holding him out on a short week, but he should have a good chance at receiving full medical clearance ahead of the Oct. 20 matchup with the Cardinals. If Barkley and top replacement Wayne Gallman (concussion) are both ruled out for Week 6, Jon Hilliman would be the next man up in the Giants backfield.