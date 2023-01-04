Barkley said he plans to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, unless coach Brian Daboll prevents him from doing so, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The catch is that Daboll may do just that, as the Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and a likely wild-card matchup with Minnesota (though it technically could still be the 49ers instead). There's no guarantee of Barkley playing more than a few snaps even if he gets the start this Sunday.