Barkley (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is considered a true game-time call, and the Giants are expected to wait up until the release of their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff before reaching a decision on his status, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Barkley took a designation into the weekend after the neck issue resulted in his practice reps being capped Thursday and Friday. Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Barkley took part in the Giants' walk-through Saturday, the running back will be put through a warmup Sunday morning before the team has a better feel for his Week 14 status. Notably, the Giants didn't elevate another running back from the practice squad Saturday, so the team would be left with Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell as its options out of the backfield if Barkley is inactive or available only in an emergency.