Giants' Saquon Barkley: Week 6 return possible

Coach Pat Shurmur relayed Monday that "there's a possibility" Barkley (ankle) will play Thursday night against the Patriots.

Barkley was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimation, which is a good sign, but the star running back is far from a lock to return to action in Week 6. With Wayne Gallman dealing with a concussion, Jonathan Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny currently profile as the team's healthiest backfield options.

