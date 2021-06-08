Barkley (knee) was present at the Giants team facility Tuesday, but he won't be available to participate in OTAs while he continues his rehab for a torn ACL and meniscus, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

Given that Barkley underwent right knee surgery in October, the Giants never expected him to be back to 100 percent health for spring workouts, so his lack of availability for OTAs comes as no surprise. Barkley could remain held out of drills for the early portion of training camp, but the Giants remain hopeful that he'll be ready to go for the Sept. 12 season opener against the Broncos. In recognition of Barkley's long-term importance to the franchise as well as the fact that he's returning from a major injury, the Giants could choose to ease the running back along slowly during the early portion of the season with lighter snap loads and touch counts than normal.