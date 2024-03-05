The Giants are not in line to use their franchise tag on Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline to do so, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter report.

Tagging the running back for the second straight time would have cost the Giants $12.1 million this coming season. Barkley, who turned 27 last month, is thus slated to become a free agent in the coming days and will have a chance to explore his options around the league. In his sixth campaign with the team that drafted him second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley carried 247 times for 962 yards and six TDs to go along with 41 catches for 280 yards and four receiving scores in 14 contests in 2023.