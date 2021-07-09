Barkley (knee) declined to answer Thursday when Rich Eisen asked him if he'd be ready for Week 1.

Barkley went with the "one day at a time" line -- essentially the same response he had a month earlier when reporters asked a similar question. His refusal to discuss a timeline might not be ideal, but Barkley has shown signs of progress throughout the offseason, with his recent workouts including agility drills on sand at full speed. While it's a safe bet he's limited or absent at the beginning of training camp, Barkley should make it back to practice at some point this summer. He had knee surgery in late October to repair an ACL tear that was accompanied by meniscus and MCL damage in his right knee.