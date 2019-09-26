Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't need surgery
Following Barkley's visit with noted specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, it's been determined that the running back doesn't require surgery to address his ankle injury, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
Barkley, who is dealing with a high (right) ankle sprain, will thus turn to rest and rehab and is expected to be out of action for the next four to six weeks. In his absence, Wayne Gallman will serve as the Giants' starting running back, beginning Sunday against Washington.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Sent in for tests on ankle•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Out for 4-to-8 weeks•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Expected to miss time•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Confident he can return quickly•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Ruled out with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...