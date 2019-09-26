Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't need surgery

Following Barkley's visit with noted specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, it's been determined that the running back doesn't require surgery to address his ankle injury, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Barkley, who is dealing with a high (right) ankle sprain, will thus turn to rest and rehab and is expected to be out of action for the next four to six weeks. In his absence, Wayne Gallman will serve as the Giants' starting running back, beginning Sunday against Washington.