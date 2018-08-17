Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't play Friday
Barkley (hamstring) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Any shot of Barkley playing in Friday's game disappeared when he was limited to side work at Thursday's practice. Considering he took five carries for 43 yards in the team's preseason opener, the Giants have no incentive to rush Barkley back into exhibition action before he's proven his health with multiple days as a full participant in practice. There's still some chance (however small) he makes another appearance this preseason, as his injury is reported to be a mild hamstring strain, an ailment that might only warrant day-to-day status during the regular season. A cautious approach still seems more likely when dealing with a high-value player who isn't facing any competition for his role.
