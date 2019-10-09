Giants' Saquon Barkley: Won't return Week 6
Barkley (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at New England.
There was hope Barkley would be able to return just two and a half weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain, but the Giants won't press their luck with the workhorse running back. With Wayne Gallman (concussion) also sidelined, this backfield will be headed by Jon Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny. Barkley will set his sights on returning Oct. 20 for a Week 7 matchup with the Cardinals.
