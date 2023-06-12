Barkley said Sunday that sitting out the 2023 season amid contract negotiations is "a card I could play" if he and the Giants remain at an impasse, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Barkley, who hasn't yet signed his franchise tender and looks set to skip the Giants' mandatory minicamp this week, noted that he wants to remain with the team for his entire NFL career. That said, the 26-year-old also made clear his frustrations with ongoing contract talks, and acknowledge the possibility of a regular-season holdout. "That comes up in conversation if something don't get done by July 17," -- the deadline for both sides to agree on a long-term contract -- Barkley said. The Pro Bowl running back's importance to the Giants' offense can't be overstated, so the team will have plenty of incentive to get the situation under control. Barkley is coming off a bounceback campaign in which he rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 scores.