Giants' Saquon Barkley: Working through individual drills

Barkley (ankle) is going through individual drills at the beginning of Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for Evan Engram (knee) and Sterling Shepard (concussion), with the Giants looking to get back to full strength for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. It sounds like each of the three is headed for a 'limited' designation on the Wednesday practice report, but it isn't out of the question for Barkley or one of the others to log a full practice.