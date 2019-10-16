Giants' Saquon Barkley: Working through individual drills
Barkley (ankle) is going through individual drills at the beginning of Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The same goes for Evan Engram (knee) and Sterling Shepard (concussion), with the Giants looking to get back to full strength for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. It sounds like each of the three is headed for a 'limited' designation on the Wednesday practice report, but it isn't out of the question for Barkley or one of the others to log a full practice.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in timeshares, and...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.