Barkley (undisclosed) worked a number of offensive units during Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Barkley came up limping after attempting to break a tackle at Monday's practice, but his presence in the lineup Friday indicates he's more or less healthy. During one possession in particular, he sandwiched two short rushes around a 15-yard catch and run for a first down, per Paul Dottino of the Giants' official site. With his all-around skill set on display, Barkley again is considered one of the top fantasy assets as he looks to avoid the injuries that set him back a bit last season.
