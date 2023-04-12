Barkley has not yet signed his franchise tag with the Giants and won't be eligible to participate in the start of offseason workouts Monday until he does so, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

New York applied the franchise tag to Barkley early March, shortly after having signed Daniel Jones to his four-year extension, but Kim Jones of Newsdsay reports that the star running back isn't planning to sign his non-exclusive tender in time for the start of offseason activities. The move is a likely attempt at leverage on Barkley's part as he continues to attempt to negotiate a multi-year deal of his own. Barkley and the Giants have until July 17 to finalize a long-term contract, but if that deadline is missed both sides will be unable to re-open negotiations until after the end of the 2023 season.