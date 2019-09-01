The Giants placed Simonson in injured reserve Saturday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Simonson suffered the ankle injury during the final preseason game Thursday, and was unable to return. His placement shows that the injury is serious, and will have to sit out eight weeks before he's eligible to return. Barring an injury settlement, he'll stay on the Giants' roster.

