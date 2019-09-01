Giants' Scott Simonson: Headed to IR
The Giants placed Simonson in injured reserve Saturday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Simonson suffered the ankle injury during the final preseason game Thursday, and was unable to return. His placement shows that the injury is serious, and will have to sit out eight weeks before he's eligible to return. Barring an injury settlement, he'll stay on the Giants' roster.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...